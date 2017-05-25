Judge to consider contempt against anti-abortion group head

A federal judge says he will consider holding the leader of an anti-abortion group in contempt after links to videos that were barred from release appeared on the website of the man's attorneys.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Thursday ordered David Daleiden and his attorneys, Steve Cooley and Brentford J. Ferreira, to appear at a June 14 hearing to consider contempt sanctions.
A phone message left at Cooley and Ferreira's law firm number was not immediately returned. Matille Thebolt, a representative for Daleiden, said she expected to have a statement shortly.
Daleiden is a leader of the Center for Medical Progress, which has released several secretly recorded videos that it says show Planned Parenthood employees selling fetal tissue for profit. The organization denies any wrongdoing
Daleiden is facing felony charges in California accusing him of recording people without their permission.
