Philippines official: Terror suspect still in besieged city

Residents fleeing the besieged city of Marawi are questioned at a checkpoint by government soldiers, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Bal-oi township, southern Philippines. Philippine army generals say dozens of Islamic State group-linked extremists have been killed in two days of fighting in a southern city that has been under siege since one of Asia's most-wanted militants evaded capture and dozens of rebels came to his aid.
This undated image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation
FBI) shows a wanted poster for Isnilon Hapilon, who was purportedly designated leader of the Islamic State group's Southeast Asia branch in 2016 but has long ties to local extremist movements. Hapilon gained notoriety beyond the Philippines when he allegedly helped Abu Sayyaf kidnap 20 hostages from a Filipino resort in 2001. Philippine security forces on May 23, 2017, raided a hideout in Marawi city in the volatile southern region of Mindanao, in search of Hapilon.
Residents fleeing the besieged city of Marawi travel to evacuation centers, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Bal-oi township, southern Philippines. Philippine army generals say dozens of Islamic State group-linked extremists have been killed in two days of fighting in a southern city that has been under siege since one of Asia's most-wanted militants evaded capture and dozens of rebels came to his aid.
Residents fleeing the besieged city of Marawi travel to an evacuation center, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Bal-oi township, southern Philippines. Philippine army generals say dozens of Islamic State group-linked extremists have been killed in two days of fighting in a southern city that has been under siege since one of Asia's most-wanted militants evaded capture and dozens of rebels came to his aid.
Armored Personnel Carriers make their way through a queue of vehicles with fleeing residents that stretches for miles
kilometers) as Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines for the third day Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday to try to restore control after ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing for their lives and raised fears of extremists gaining traction in the country.
A damaged Armored Personnel Carrier is transported for repair as a queue of vehicles with fleeing residents that stretches for miles
kilometers) following the siege by Muslim militants in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday to try to restore control after ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing for their lives and raised fears of extremists gaining traction in the country.
Armored Personnel Carriers make their way through a queue of vehicles with fleeing residents that streches for miles
kilometers) as Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines for the third day Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday to try to restore control after ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing for their lives and raised fears of extremists gaining traction in the country.
Fleeing residents wait for their turn to be inspected by police as they flee Marawi city Thursday, May 25, 2017 in southern Philippines. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday to try to restore control after ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing for their lives and raised fears of extremists gaining traction in the country.
Teachers who were trapped in the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city wait for their transport back to their hometowns in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday to try to restore control after ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing for their lives and raised fears of extremists gaining traction in the country.
Teachers who were trapped in the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city comfort each other as they wait for their transport back to their hometowns in southern Philippines for the third day Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday to try to restore control after ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing for their lives and raised fears of extremists gaining traction in the country.
Men jump from their vehicle known as "Jeepney" to be frisked by police at a checkpoint leading to Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday to try to restore control after ISIS-linked militants launched a violent siege that sent thousands of people fleeing for their lives and raised fears of extremists gaining traction in the country.
