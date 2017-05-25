Government troops head for a continuing military operation against Muslim militants who lay siege in Marawi city Friday, May 26, 2017 at Bal-oi township, Lanao del Norte province in southern Philippines. Philippine army generals say dozens of Islamic State group-linked extremists have been killed in two days of fighting in a southern city that has been under siege since one of Asia's most-wanted militants evaded capture and dozens of rebels came to his aid.
May 25, 2017 11:03 PM

Philippines official: Terror suspect still in besieged city

By JIM GOMEZ and TERESA CEROJANO Associated Press
ILIGAN, Philippines

The Philippine military chief says top terror suspect Isnilon Hapilon is still hiding in the besieged city of Marawi in the country's south.

Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press on Friday that militants are trying to find a way to extricate Hapilon.

Philippine troops backed by armored vehicles and rocket-firing helicopters are fighting to re-take control of Marawi. The city has been under siege by gunmen linked to the IS group since a raid earlier this week failed to capture Hapilon, one of Asia's most-wanted militants.

