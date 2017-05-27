G-7 source: US gets more time for climate pact answer

Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron, stage a protest in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Climate change promises to be the most problematic issue for this summit after Trump's decision to review U.S. policies related to the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming.
Luca Bruno
AP Photo
US President Donald Trump sits at a round table at a G7 Summit expanded session, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
ANSA via AP
Flavio Lo Scalzo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits at a round table at a G7 Summit expanded session, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
ANSA via AP
Flavio Lo Scalzo
Front row from left to right: Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President and African Union President Alpha Conde', U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi pose for a family photo with other G7 leaders and Outreach partners during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Pool photo via AP
Jonathan Ernst
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump walk together during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Sean Kilpatrick
A demonstrator holds up a placard with writing reading in Italian "Sicily reacts to the G7 in Taormina" ahead of an anti-G7 rally, in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Gregorio Borgia
AP Photo
Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni talks to U.S. President Donald Trump as the pose for a family photo with other G7 leaders and Outreach partners during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Pool photo via AP
Jonathan Ernst
From left to right; Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President and African Union President Alpha Conde', US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni pose for a family photo of G7 leaders and Outreach partners at the Hotel San Domenico during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Pool photo via AP
Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, followin a family photo of G7 leaders and Outreach partners at the Hotel San Domenico during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Pool photo via AP
Jonathan Ernst
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a working session with outreach countries and international organizations on the second day of a G7 summit, in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
ANSA via AP
Ciro Fusco
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for a working session with outreach countries and international organizations on the second day of a G7 summit, in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
ANSA via AP
Ciro Fusco
U.S. President Donald Trump stands between Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, right, and African Union President Alpha Conde' for a family photo of G7 leaders and Outreach partners at the Hotel San Domenico during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Pool photo via AP
Jonathan Ernst
Akie Abe, spouse of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, walks with her security guards along a street on the sidelines of a G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Jonathan Ernst
Spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Trogneux, left, encounters people on the street on the sidelines of a G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Jonathan Ernst
