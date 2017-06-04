Duterte to extremists: No talks even if you kill hostages

FILE - In this Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech at a swearing in ceremony of officials of various municipalities at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. The Philippine president says he won't talk to militants aligned with the Islamic State group and has ordered troops to kill them even if the gunmen slaughter their hostages in a besieged southern city. Aaron Favila AP Photo