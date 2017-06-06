Q&A: Qatar's falling out with its Arab neighbors

FILE - In this Thursday Jan. 6, 2011 file photo, a traditional dhow floats in the Corniche Bay of Doha, Qatar, with tall buildings of the financial district in the background. Qatar, now facing a diplomatic crisis with other Arab nations, is a small country with a big history of turmoil and coups as it became one of the world's top suppliers of natural gas and now plans to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Saurabh Das, File AP Photo