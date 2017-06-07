Comey says Trump demanded loyalty

Former FBI Director James Comey confirmed that President Donald Trump asked him to drop the agency’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” Comey said Trump told him in an Oval Office meeting on February 14.

Flynn is under FBI investigation for alleged ties to Russia and possible collusion with Moscow during the presidential election. Comey’s testimony confirms news reports that Trump personally requested the FBI chief halt the investigation.

Comey did offer President Donald Trump assurance he was not personally being investigated by the department at least twice, according to Comey’s prepared testimony for a Thursday hearing in the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey’s testimony also confirms news reports that Trump asked the FBI director for his loyalty during a private dinner.

Comey said he told then-president-elect Trump on Jan. 6 in a briefing in Trump Tower that Trump himself was not being investigated. Before that meeting, he spoke with the FBI’s leadership team about whether he should tell Trump the agency was not investigating him.

“That was true; we did not have an open counter-intelligence case on him. We agreed I should do so if circumstances warranted,” Comey said. “During our one-on-one meeting at Trump Tower, based on President-Elect Trump’s reaction to the briefing and without him directly asking the question, I offered that assurance.”

Comey said he felt the need to document this interaction with Trump and began writing a memo describing the interaction “in an FBI vehicle outside Trump Tower the moment I walked out of the meeting.” The former FBI director said he created written records for all interactions he had with Trump from then on, a practice he said he did not keep with former President Barack Obama.

Comey said he recalled nine one-on-one conversations with the president in four months. Three were in person and six were on the phone.

Comey also detailed a dinner on January 27 during which Trump told him “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” The former FBI director said he feared Trump had set up the encounter to “create some sort of patronage relationship.” Comey said he told the president “You will always get honesty from me.”

Trump has asserted multiple times that Comey told him repeatedly that he was not under investigation. Trump did not provide specifics about those alleged conversations.

Trump fired Comey in early May, and his administration first said it was due to how Comey handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Trump then said in a subsequent interview that he had fired Comey with the Russia investigation in mind.