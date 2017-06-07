In Beijing, Perry promotes US-China clean energy cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, left, shakes hands with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry during the opening ceremony of an international clean energy conference in Beijing Wednesday, June 7, 2017. China in recent years overtook the U.S. as the world leader in renewable power development. But it has also struggled to integrate its sprawling wind and solar facilities into an electricity grid still dominated by coal-fueled power plants. Ng Han Guan AP Photo