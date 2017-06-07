Latest News

June 07, 2017 10:36 PM

3 charged with posing as feds to bilk immigrants of $6M

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Three men have been arrested and charged in San Diego with posing as federal agents in a $6 million scheme to bilk people seeking U.S. immigration status.

The men, one from El Cajon, another from Bakersfield and the third from Tijuana, were arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities say two men posed as DHS agents and falsely promised they could provide lawful immigration documents and legal status for immigrants. They also claimed to be able to stop deportation proceedings.

Authorities contend they took about $6 million in fees from some 150 victims in the U.S. and Mexico.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Amargosa vole threatened by climate change, UC Davis researchers find

Amargosa vole threatened by climate change, UC Davis researchers find 1:31

Amargosa vole threatened by climate change, UC Davis researchers find
'There's really no check' on the populous parts of California, assemblyman says 1:01

'There's really no check' on the populous parts of California, assemblyman says
Area bank robbers and their odd disguises 1:31

Area bank robbers and their odd disguises

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos