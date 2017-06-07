Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, gestures at a rally while on the general election campaign trail, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday June 7, 2017. After a seven-week election campaign that veered from the boredom of staged soundbites to the trauma of two deadly attacks, Britain’s political leaders asked voters Wednesday to choose: Who is best to keep the U.K. safe and lead it out of the European Union?
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, gestures at a rally while on the general election campaign trail, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday June 7, 2017. After a seven-week election campaign that veered from the boredom of staged soundbites to the trauma of two deadly attacks, Britain’s political leaders asked voters Wednesday to choose: Who is best to keep the U.K. safe and lead it out of the European Union? PA via AP Stefan Rousseau
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, gestures at a rally while on the general election campaign trail, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday June 7, 2017. After a seven-week election campaign that veered from the boredom of staged soundbites to the trauma of two deadly attacks, Britain’s political leaders asked voters Wednesday to choose: Who is best to keep the U.K. safe and lead it out of the European Union? PA via AP Stefan Rousseau

Latest News

June 07, 2017 11:19 PM

Polls open in UK election after campaign marred by attacks

The Associated Press
LONDON

Polling stations have opened across Britain in an election to choose a new government.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (0600GMT to 2100GMT) Thursday as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament, and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.

The campaign did not go to plan. May was criticized for lackluster campaigning and two deadly attacks turned the election into a debate about national security.

May says the Conservatives will build a "stronger, fairer and more prosperous Britain," while opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would govern "for the many, not the few."

Polls suggest Labour has narrowed the Conservatives' lead.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning 0:16

This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning
Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants 0:41

Man tries to steal motor oil, DVDs by stuffing them down his pants
Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure 0:44

Watch man jump through window to stop car after driver suffers seizure

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos