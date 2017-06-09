Northern California prosecutor detained in corruption probe

State officials have detained Contra Costa County's district attorney and seized his phone and other items as part of a corruption investigation.
The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2sMo9Ob) court documents show California Attorney General agents on Thursday detained Contra Costa District Attorney Mark Peterson and seized his seized his iPhone, iPad and appointment calendar.
Last month, a grand jury recommended Peterson be removed from his post after he admitted he secretly spent more than $66,000 of campaign cash on movie tickets, clothes and other personal expenses from 2011-15 while serving as treasurer of his re-election campaign.
Court records show the state attorney general in February opened a criminal investigation into Peterson's illegal spending of campaign funds.
Peterson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
