Latest News

June 09, 2017 5:01 PM

Northern California prosecutor detained in corruption probe

The Associated Press
MARTINEZ, Calif.

State officials have detained Contra Costa County's district attorney and seized his phone and other items as part of a corruption investigation.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2sMo9Ob) court documents show California Attorney General agents on Thursday detained Contra Costa District Attorney Mark Peterson and seized his seized his iPhone, iPad and appointment calendar.

Last month, a grand jury recommended Peterson be removed from his post after he admitted he secretly spent more than $66,000 of campaign cash on movie tickets, clothes and other personal expenses from 2011-15 while serving as treasurer of his re-election campaign.

Court records show the state attorney general in February opened a criminal investigation into Peterson's illegal spending of campaign funds.

Peterson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

