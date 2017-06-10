Latest News

June 10, 2017 11:02 PM

Schumer opposes Trump plan to privatize air traffic control

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump's plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system could mean higher costs for consumers.

Schumer said Sunday that the plan Trump announced on June 5 would give airlines too much control over costs.

Trump said air traffic control operations should be separated from the Federal Aviation Administration.

He said privatization would increase safety and reduce passenger wait times.

White House officials said a 13-member board including airline industry representatives and other stakeholders would oversee the system under Trump's plan.

Schumer said the plan would give the airlines too much power to raise fees.

The New York Democrat also said that in the event of a national security emergency, privatization could hamper communication between air traffic controllers and the Department of Defense.

