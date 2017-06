U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in House leadership, was shot and injured during a baseball practice early Wednesday, and two Capitol Hill police officers and at least two others were also shot, according to congressmen who were at the scene.

The shooter, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, died in the hospital. According to the Belleville News-Democrat, he belonged to number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”