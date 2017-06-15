Brexit leader, McCrory speaking at conservative conference

A British politician instrumental in scheduling a referendum that led to his country's anticipated exit from the European Union is among the featured speakers at an annual conference assembled by a North Carolina conservative think tank.
Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage was slated to address the Conservative Leadership Conference beginning Friday at a Raleigh hotel and organized by the Civitas Institute.
Other scheduled speakers at the two-day event include U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows and Mark Walker, former Gov. Pat McCrory and the president of the anti-abortion political action group Susan B. Anthony List.
Hundreds of activists also were expected to receive training and interact with leaders of other national conservative groups and conservative authors.
