Latest News

June 15, 2017 10:39 PM

Brexit leader, McCrory speaking at conservative conference

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

A British politician instrumental in scheduling a referendum that led to his country's anticipated exit from the European Union is among the featured speakers at an annual conference assembled by a North Carolina conservative think tank.

Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage was slated to address the Conservative Leadership Conference beginning Friday at a Raleigh hotel and organized by the Civitas Institute.

Other scheduled speakers at the two-day event include U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows and Mark Walker, former Gov. Pat McCrory and the president of the anti-abortion political action group Susan B. Anthony List.

Hundreds of activists also were expected to receive training and interact with leaders of other national conservative groups and conservative authors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Budget bills 'rushed through in the dark of night,' GOP complains

Budget bills 'rushed through in the dark of night,' GOP complains 1:29

Budget bills 'rushed through in the dark of night,' GOP complains
Yes, that's Mayor Darrell Steinberg on the bucket drums 0:46

Yes, that's Mayor Darrell Steinberg on the bucket drums
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster in action 0:46

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster in action

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos