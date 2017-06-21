Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

FILE - In this July 10, 2012, file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside. Kalanick says the move will allow the ride-sharing company to go back to building itself rather than become distracted by another fight. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo