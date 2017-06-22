Suspected tornado: 1 hurt, businesses flattened in Alabama

Vehicles navigate past waves and debris washing over State Highway 87 as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in High Island, Texas.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Michael Ciaglo
Tricia Hayes records images of unusually large waves created by Tropical Storm Cindy on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Guiseppe Barranco
Nicole Cameron and Beverly Allison stock up on supplies Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at The Big Store on Bolivar Peninsula in preparation for the storm. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Guiseppe Barranco
Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land.
AP Photo
Signage indicates to drivers that The Big Store on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas is out of gas as a storm pushed towards landfall Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Guiseppe Barranco
Dustin Shelton fills sandbags at Orange County Precinct 3's maintenance barn in Bridge City, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in preparation for Tropical Storm Cindy.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Ryan Pelham
Storm surge, coupled with high tide, leaves a pier on East Beach in Ocean Springs nearly submerged as Tropical Storm Cindy moves onshore in Ocean Springs, Miss., Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
The Mississippi Press via AP
Warren Kulo
Storm surge and heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Cindy cause flooding in many areas of the Mississippi coast, including this area at the foot of Washington Avenue just off Front Beach in Ocean Springs, Miss., Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
The Mississippi Press via AP
Warren Kulo
Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
A Destin Beach Safety truck drives past tourists as it patrols the shoreline along Destin, Fla., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy has churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing dangerous surf and closing beaches along the Florida panhandle.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Annie Blanks
An unidentified man looks at a truck that was crushed by a falling tree in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. This Florida panhandle community was hit by a wave of severe weather Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Cindy churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Tom Mclaughlin
The dugout of a baseball field is destroyed in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, as severe weather from Tropical Storm Cindy brushed along the northwest coast of Florida Wednesday morning.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Gulf Power employees repair a power pole that snapped, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. A line of severe weather from Tropical Storm Cindy battered this northwest Florida community early Wednesday morning.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, a surfer rides a wave near the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier near Fort Walton Beach, Fla.. Tropical Storm Cindy churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing high surf and heavy winds along coastal northwest Florida.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Beachgoers walk along Okaloosa Island near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy has churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing high surf and heavy winds along coastal northwest Florida.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Devin Salas, left, takes a selfie with his brother, Brandon, and parents Eric and Maryann Salas, in front of the the Gulf of Mexico near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy has churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing high surf and heavy winds along coastal northwest Florida.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Kathy Majors and her granddaughter, Chloe Schlunaker, 2, and her parents, Justin and Heather Schlunaker of D'Iberville, Miss., watch as waves crash against the shore at Moses Pier in Gulfport, Miss., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 as Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the area.
The Sun Herald via AP
John Fitzhugh
Waves crash into the seawall at the small craft harbor at Jones Park, in Gulfport, Miss., after midnight, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. High tide and rain from feeder bands from Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the coast.
The Sun Herald via AP
Tim Isbell
A large piece of a live oak tree covers the ground after a slow moving storm passed Beauvoir, Miss., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Slow-moving Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads in Alabama and pushing a waterspout ashore in Mississippi.
The Sun Herald via AP
John Fitzhugh
Kenny Kuluz wades through flood waters at the Ocean Springs, Miss., harbor as the combination of high tide and the rain bands of Tropical Storm Cindy, dumped rain on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017.
The Sun Herald, via AP
Tim Isbell
Sydney Schultz takes photos of waves crashing next to Rollover Pass as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches the coast Wednesday, June 21, 2017 on the Bolivar Peninsula.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Michael Ciaglo
Jonas Cheramie, left, and his sister Lainey Cheramie, watch storm clouds from Tropical Storm Cindy, as they babysit A.J. Aaron, 5, in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Debris covers TX-87 as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Bolivar Peninsula, Texas.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Elizabeth Conley
Waves crash against the Okaloosa Island Pier near Fort Walton Beach, Fla, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, as heavy surf brought on by Tropical Storm Cindy kept the waters closed to swimmers.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Michael Snyder
Don Noel carries his daughter Alexis, 8, with his wife Lauren, right as they walk through a flooded roadway to check on their boat in the West End section of New Orleans, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy formed Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, hovering south of Louisiana as it churned tides and spun bands of heavy, potentially flooding rain onto the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Authorities watch people near the water at the Okaloosa Pier as heavy surf brought on by Tropical Storm Cindy pounds the pier supports in Fort Walton Beach, Fla, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Michael Snyder
Esther Martens walk through a flooded roadway to get to her car in the West End section of New Orleans, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy formed Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, hovering south of Louisiana as it churned tides and spun bands of heavy, potentially flooding rain onto the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Shelves containing bottles of water slowly deplete Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at The Big Store on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Guiseppe Barranco
A woman walks along the beach the morning after Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday, June 22, 2017, on the Bolivar Peninsula, Texas.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Michael Ciaglo
Water and debris, washed up past the beach by Tropical Storm Cindy, sit on Kahla Drive Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Crystal Beach, Texas.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Michael Ciaglo
Tommy Bomar, of High Island, Texas, checks out the waves as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Bolivar Peninsula, Texas.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Elizabeth Conley
Jeffery Chheang works at Dannay's Donuts on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Bolivar Peninsula, Texas. Chheang said the Tropical Storm Cindy seems to have made it slower at the store. "Usually we get families on vacation in, but so far, we've really only had locals."
Houston Chronicle via AP
Elizabeth Conley
Debris is removed after it covered TX-87 as a results of Tropical Storm Cindy on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Bolivar Peninsula, Texas.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Elizabeth Conley
A man shields himself from the rain while riding his bicycle on the intersection of St. Emmanuel and Leeland streets Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Houston as Tropical Storm Cindy hit Southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Godofredo A. Vasquez
Jordan Fortune, 3, laughs as a wave churned up by Tropical Depression Cindy hits a sea wall at the harbor in Pass Christian, Miss., on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Jay Reeves
AP Photo
