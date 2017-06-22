Suspected tornado: 1 hurt, businesses flattened in Alabama

1:04 Travis Allen bashes 'liberal elite' in California Legislature Pause

1:09 When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?

0:49 Find of drugs, firearms leads to Placer arrest

0:30 Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament

1:00 See 50-60 eel-like Lamprey fish cram Oroville hatchery for first time in decades

1:26 Red Flag Warning keeps Sacramento area on alert under harsh summer conditions

0:11 Two stags duking it out in the wild caught on camera

1:48 Oroville Dam: Debris removal, rock cleaning continues in the heat on lower spillway

0:19 Unexpected shower in Loomis; man arrested for DUI