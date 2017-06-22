President Donald Trump said he doesn’t have tapes of former FBI Director James Comey.
June 22, 2017 10:07 AM

Trump doesn’t have tapes of Comey, he tweets

By Teresa Welsh

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he did not have tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

In a previous tweet, Trump had indicated he may have recorded his discussions with Comey in the Oval Office.

Since that tweet, the White House had refused to confirm or deny the existence of such tapes. Press Secretary Sean Spicer would not comment, and Trump said cryptically in a press conference two weeks ago that “maybe sometime in the very near future” he would elaborate on his tweet.

Trump fired Comey last month, citing the ongoing FBI investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election. The president has decried Russia as “a made-up story” but has been unable to shake the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

