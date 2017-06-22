Latest News

June 22, 2017 9:59 PM

Taliban leader says war ends only when NATO leaves

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

In a message ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr, the Afghanistan Taliban leader said a planned U.S. troop surge would not end the protracted war, vowing to fight on until a full withdrawal of NATO troops.

In a rambling message emailed to media Friday, Maulvi Haibatullah Akhunzadah seemed to harden his negotiation position saying the Afghan government was too corrupt to stay and warning of another civil war in the Afghan capital. It was reminiscent of 1992, when mujahedeen groups threw out the Communist government and turned their guns on each other, giving rise to the Taliban.

Akhunzadah boasted of growing international support saying "The mainstream entities of the world admit its effectiveness, legitimacy and success," an apparent reference to reports of overtures by Russia and China.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kings GM Vlade Divac is happy with draft night haul

Kings GM Vlade Divac is happy with draft night haul 3:49

Kings GM Vlade Divac is happy with draft night haul

'Fox! Fox! Fox!' Elated Kings fans react to De'Aaron Fox being drafted fifth overall 0:21

'Fox! Fox! Fox!' Elated Kings fans react to De'Aaron Fox being drafted fifth overall
Special name chosen for newest sheriff's K9 2:01

Special name chosen for newest sheriff's K9

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos