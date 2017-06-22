Rear admiral to investigate fatal Navy collision off Japan

FILE - In this Sunday, June 18, 2017, file photo, journalists observe the damaged USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, one day after its collided with the Philippine-flagged container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off Japan. Japanese authorities said Thursday, June 22, they have obtained a data recording device from the container ship to help determine why it collided with the U.S. destroyer, killing seven American sailors. Japanese transport safety officials said they obtained the voyage data recorder, similar to an airplane's "black box," from the ACX Crystal, which is currently docked in Yokohama near Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo