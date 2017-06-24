Vice President Mike Pence, center, tours the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station Friday, June 23, 2017, during his visit to Colorado Springs, Colo.
Vice President Mike Pence, center, tours the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station Friday, June 23, 2017, during his visit to Colorado Springs, Colo. The Gazette via AP, Pool Christian Murdock
Vice President Mike Pence, center, tours the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station Friday, June 23, 2017, during his visit to Colorado Springs, Colo. The Gazette via AP, Pool Christian Murdock

Latest News

June 24, 2017 2:47 PM

Colorado officer escorting Pence motorcade hurt in crash

The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.

Police Lt. Howard Black told The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2s3LwGj) the accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Black didn't release the officer's name or details on the crash, but he said he was in serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved, and Pence's motorcade continued to the airport.

Pence said in a Tweet released by the police department that he'd spoken with the officer's wife and was "so relieved his injuries are not life-threatening."

Pence was in Colorado Springs to mark the 40th anniversary of Focus on the Family. He also visited Schriever Air Force Base, home to the Air Force Space Command.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome

Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome 0:48

Sacramento Kings draft picks Fox, Mason, Jackson and Giles get loud and warm welcome
Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate 1:11

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate
How to be safe with fireworks this year 1:27

How to be safe with fireworks this year

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos