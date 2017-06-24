Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about having a young team and summer league

Grass Valley police officers on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, encountered afternoon a young man contemplating ending his life by jumping off a Highway 49 overpass. Officers arrived and spoke with him for several minutes, trying to get him to reconsider. But the man suddenly tried to climb the fence and jump over to a busy highway below. On the Grass Valley Police Department's Facebook page, the agency commented on the video: "Only a portion of the video is shown here and the identity of the individual has been obscured. Please know that Grass Valley Police Department recognizes the sensitivity of these situations for the individuals, family, friends, and first responders involved."