Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about having a young team and summer league

With rookies De’Aaron Fox, Frank Mason III, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles added to an already young Sacramento Kings team, coach Dave Joerger is focused on the future.
Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
How to be safe with fireworks this year

Local

State and local officials are cracking down on illegal fireworks this year – including sales on Craigslist. Even “safe and sane” fireworks are banned in some area communities.

This peaceful Yosemite creek offers small, quiet wonder next to massive Half Dome and roaring falls

California

Sometimes it's the little wonders that make Yosemite National Park special. Water in the Tuolumne and Merced watersheds begins in the high country, moves downstream through creeks, and finally joins powerful rivers travelling toward the Pacific Ocean. Take a moment and listen to the water flowing through the fen at Happy Isles on its way to join the Merced River in this video posted Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

Crime - Sacto 911

Chris Traber was driving on Highway 14 in Santa Clarita when he witnessed a dramatic road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan. He started recording as the incident escalated. Police are investigating. “We need to get the motorcyclist’s side of the story to see what led up to this incident. We’re not sure what happened farther back,” a CHP officer told the LA Times.

Record heat might be passing, but it left its mark in Sacramento

Latest News

Sacramento's high temperature reached 108 degrees Thursday, June 22, 2017, breaking the previous maximum for June 23 of 107 set in 1971. Along Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento around 2 p.m. a bank digital thermometer already registered 104 degrees, a recycling center was closed due to heat, and a bar was offering track and field fans a place to cool off. Today's projected high: 101 degrees.

This gorilla pool dancing will make your day

Weather

Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, was just slapping his hands happily in an indoor paddling pool before showing off his dancing skills. The viral video was shared by Dallas Zoo's on June 20, inspiring at least one great edit with music.

Watch Grass Valley officer grab man before jumping off bridge

Crime - Sacto 911

Grass Valley police officers on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, encountered afternoon a young man contemplating ending his life by jumping off a Highway 49 overpass. Officers arrived and spoke with him for several minutes, trying to get him to reconsider. But the man suddenly tried to climb the fence and jump over to a busy highway below. On the Grass Valley Police Department's Facebook page, the agency commented on the video: "Only a portion of the video is shown here and the identity of the individual has been obscured. Please know that Grass Valley Police Department recognizes the sensitivity of these situations for the individuals, family, friends, and first responders involved."

