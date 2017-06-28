When police arrested him, he gave them a ‘Get out of jail free’ card

The man said he carried it with him “just in case.”
A deputy with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota found one of those “Get out of Jail Free” cards from the Monopoly game on a man he arrested on a felony warrant over the weekend.
“We appreciate the humor!” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page, where it posted a photo of the card.
“Deputy Vai arrested a gentleman this weekend on an outstanding warrant. He carried this Monopoly card just in case. ‘A’ for effort!”
This is what happened, according to KARE 11 in Minneapolis.
Deputy Mike Vai pulled over a car registered to someone wanted on a warrant. Then he discovered the passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was wanted on a controlled substance warrant when he ran the man’s ID.
The deputy searched the suspect and found the Monopoly card on him. Vai thought it was so funny he messaged the keeper of the department’s Facebook page, who shared the story, the TV station reported.
“Does that man carry that card everywhere just in case he gets stopped by an officer?” one woman asked on Facebook.
“He probably still will!” the department responded. “We had no reason to take it.”
