Inept cat burglar with a pink towel on his head keeps giving himself away

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has put out an alert for a mysterious man who may be the world’s worst cat burglar.
On at least two occasions, the guy incompetently woke up the people he was attempting to steal from, reports the Goldsboro News Argus, which noted the victims opened their eyes to see him standing in their bedroom.
As if that weren’t strange enough, deputies are warning people he may show up wearing a pink beach towel on his head.
“The last place that was broken into, the subject removed a pink-colored towel with white polka-dots that he had wrapped around his head when the victim woke up and he fled,” Sheriff Larry Pierce told the News Argus.
Officials believe the guy is responsible for multiple break-ins, but it’s unclear if he’s actually gotten away with anything – other than that towel.
The Goldsboro Daily News described the suspect as a white male, 5 ft. 8 in. to 5 ft. 11 inches, 150 to 160 pounds and a slender build.
“He was wearing a white t-shirt and the last time he was seen by a victim he had a pink beach towel wrapped around his head,” said the Daily News.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1481 or Wayne County Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments