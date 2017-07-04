Joey Chestnut defends title, gobbles down record 72 hot dogs

Eight-time men's champion Joey Chestnut, of San Jose, Calif., holds holds his championship belt during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. Chestnut weighed-in at 221.5 pounds. The current women's champ, Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, is at right.
Current women's champion Miki Sudo, left, of Las Vegas, and challenger Michelle Lesco, of Tuscon, Ariz., feed each other a hot dog Monday, July 3, 2017, during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York. Ms. Suto weighed-in at 126 pounds, while Ms. Lesco tipped the scales at 104.5 pounds.
The current world hot dog eating champion, Joey Chestnut speaks to the media after the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest weight in on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. Chestnut weight in at 220.5 and will be defending his title from Matt Stonie who has defeat Chestnut in the past.
Current women's champion Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, holds her championship belt during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. Ms. Suto weighed-in at 126 pounds.
George Shea, master of ceremonies for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, gives a sample of his introductions for the event, during the weigh-in for the 2017 contest , in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. At left is Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
George Shea, center, begins the weight in for the Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest Monday, July 3, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York.
Joey Chestnut eats two hot dogs at a time during the Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, Tuesday July 4, 2017, in New York. Chestnut won, marking his 10th victory in the event.
Joey Chestnut holds his trophies after winning Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, marking his 10th victory in the event, Tuesday July 4, 2017, in New York.
Miki Sudo, center, celebrates after winning the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title.
Joey Chestnut wins the Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, marking his 10th victory in the event, Tuesday July 4, 2017, in New York.
Miki Sudo, center, competes in the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in New York. The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title.
Police remove an animal rights activist as they try to protest at the Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest won by Joey Chestnut, Tuesday July 4, 2017, in New York.
Police arrest an animal rights activist as they try to protest at the Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest won by Joey Chestnut, Tuesday July 4, 2017, in New York.
Police remove animal rights activists as they try to protest at the Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest won by Joey Chestnut, Tuesday July 4, 2017, in New York.
Miki Sudo grabs her fourth Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest win in the women's division on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sudo won after eating 41 hotdogs and buns.
Joey Chestnut wins the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, marking his 10th victory in the event, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
