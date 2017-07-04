The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. The homeowner attempted to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from the building, fire officials said.
The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. The homeowner attempted to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from the building, fire officials said. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Shannon Millard
The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. The homeowner attempted to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from the building, fire officials said. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Shannon Millard

Latest News

July 04, 2017 10:06 AM

Michigan man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage

The Associated Press
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees' nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.

MLive reports (http://bit.ly/2tHlHLT ) crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured.

Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees' nest out of the garage.

Homeowner Mike Tingley says that while he's sad about his garage, he's happy the incident wasn't worse.

Tingley says "everyone is safe and that's the main thing."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

This is what a man being shot out of a cannon looks like

This is what a man being shot out of a cannon looks like 1:53

This is what a man being shot out of a cannon looks like
Watch police officers take splash with kids on water slide after complaint call 0:54

Watch police officers take splash with kids on water slide after complaint call

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match 1:07

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos