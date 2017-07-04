Latest News

July 04, 2017 9:43 PM

Man suspected of killing gas station worker has died

The Associated Press
ANTIOCH, Calif.

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Northern California gas station worker during a robbery has died.

The Antioch Police Department says a responding officer shot the suspected gunman Monday night at a Valero gas station in Antioch, which is 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

The TV station KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2tflyyp ) police have not publicly identified the suspected gunman, who was pronounced dead Tuesday. Police also have not said where the suspect died.

Investigators say a man asked 57-year-old Mohammed Ataie for cigarettes before brandishing a semi-automatic pistol. They say the two men struggled over the weapon before Ataie was pistol-whipped and shot in the back.

Authorities tell KTVU that Ataie died Monday.

The incident is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy

Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy 2:00

Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy
Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July 0:13

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July
This is what a man being shot out of a cannon looks like 1:53

This is what a man being shot out of a cannon looks like

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos