They showed up for a noise complaint. Then the cops joined the slip 'n slide party.

A North Carolina police officer became a hit among children when he responded to a noise complaint and instead took a plunge down the street on a homemade slip-and-slide in Asheville, N.C. Katlen Joyce Smith, who lives in Asheville, told local media the slide was built for children on the block for the July 4 weekend but it was reported as blocking the road.

