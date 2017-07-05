On the radio, he brings life to the party. Off it, mental illness nearly killed him.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 Placer County deputy shows his dance moves to celebrate Independence Day Pause 2:00 Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy 0:13 Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July 1:53 This is what a man being shot out of a cannon looks like 0:54 Watch police officers take splash with kids on water slide after complaint call 1:07 Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match 4:01 Kings' Skal Labissiere more prepared for his second summer league 4:57 For Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, summer session begins now 1:31 Summer skiers wear shorts, bikinis and stars and stripes 1:06 Universal health care backers protest Assembly session Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Brent O'Brien is the producer and "third wheel" on the Matt and Ramona Show. He has privately battled depression and anxiety for 20 years and has recently decided to go public about his fight in an effort to help beat the stigma surrounding mental illness Alex Kormann The Charlotte Observer

Brent O'Brien is the producer and "third wheel" on the Matt and Ramona Show. He has privately battled depression and anxiety for 20 years and has recently decided to go public about his fight in an effort to help beat the stigma surrounding mental illness Alex Kormann The Charlotte Observer