Jason March: Looking to find ways to get Justin Jackson involved on offense

The Sacramento Kings held Harry Giles out of Friday’s summer league game in Las Vegas. Giles tore each ACL while in high school and struggled to work his way back from arthroscopic surgery in October, the second operation on his left knee.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, issued a stinging rebuke Friday to the push by congressional Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare. She toured University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hopsital.
Rozonna Robinson pursued an opportunity to become a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento. Today, Robinson lives in a gorgeous four-bedroom, two-bathroom house that she and other volunteers built over several sweltering months. She has a mortgage of $760 with zero interest.
Several fires were burning across the West. Evacuation orders for hundreds of homes were in place as a wildfire rages in the White River National Forest about 4 miles from Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort. In northern Nevada, flames headed toward homes