'True Blood' actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39

FILE - In this Monday, July 21, 2014 file photo, actor Nelsan Ellis attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" at the Apollo Theater in New York. Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. Ellis’ manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed the actor died from complications of heart failure, in an email Saturday, July 8, 2017. Photo by Evan Agostini