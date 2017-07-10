Alamo Fire burns 29,000 acres; containment still at 15 percent

The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria grew about 5,000 acres overnight, jumping from 23,867 to 28,926 acres. Containment is still 15 percent, Cal Fire reported.
One structure has been destroyed, and 133 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire. 1,664 fire personnel are fighting the blaze, which ignited Thursday. The cause is still under investigation.
There are still road closures in place: Highway 166 is closed from Highway 101 to new Cuyama, and Twichell Canyon Road is closed from Highway 166 to Santa Maria Mesa Road.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for Tepusquet Canyon; the Red Cross evacuation center is at Minami Center, 600 W. Enos St. in Santa Maria. For evacuation assistance, contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724.
Yesterday, firefighters on the Central Coast were battling the Parkfield Fire near San Miguel, Stone Fire near Santa Margarita and the Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma, and there are more than a dozen wildfires throughout California. A drop in temperature this week should assist crews.
