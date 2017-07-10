Alamo Fire burns 29,000 acres; containment still at 15 percent

The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria grew about 5,000 acres overnight, jumping from 23,867 to 28,926 acres. Containment is still 15 percent, Cal Fire reported.

One structure has been destroyed, and 133 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire. 1,664 fire personnel are fighting the blaze, which ignited Thursday. The cause is still under investigation.

There are still road closures in place: Highway 166 is closed from Highway 101 to new Cuyama, and Twichell Canyon Road is closed from Highway 166 to Santa Maria Mesa Road.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Tepusquet Canyon; the Red Cross evacuation center is at Minami Center, 600 W. Enos St. in Santa Maria. For evacuation assistance, contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724.

Yesterday, firefighters on the Central Coast were battling the Parkfield Fire near San Miguel, Stone Fire near Santa Margarita and the Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma, and there are more than a dozen wildfires throughout California. A drop in temperature this week should assist crews.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Scenes from the Stone Fire near Santa Margarita Pause 1:46 Wildfire east of Santa Margarita rapidly burns 300-plus acres 1:10 Wall Fire forces residents to evacuation centers 1:06 Alamo Fire update: Fire grows to almost 24,000 acres, burns in steep terrain 0:10 Cal Fire dumps fire retardant on Wall Fire in Butte County 1:16 See the fast-moving Alamo Fire burn east of Santa Maria 1:15 Winters Fire blackens hills 1:14 A look at wildfires burning in California, Nevada and Colorado 2:15 Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire 0:54 Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Alamo Fire evacuees receive help with their horses and get a place to stay The American Red Cross is set up in the Miniami Community Center in Santa Maria, and the SLO County Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (H.E.E.T) helps round up horses on Sunday, July 9, 2017, to take to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo grounds. Laura Dickinson The Tribune