A look at the destructive aftermath of the Alamo Fire, which burned along Highway 166 on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fire had grown to 19,000 acres as of 5 p.m. Saturday and was still raging in a remote area of Santa Barbara County. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
July 10, 2017 7:06 AM

Alamo Fire burns 29,000 acres; containment still at 15 percent

By Kayla Missman

kmissman@thetribunenews.com

The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria grew about 5,000 acres overnight, jumping from 23,867 to 28,926 acres. Containment is still 15 percent, Cal Fire reported.

One structure has been destroyed, and 133 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire. 1,664 fire personnel are fighting the blaze, which ignited Thursday. The cause is still under investigation.

There are still road closures in place: Highway 166 is closed from Highway 101 to new Cuyama, and Twichell Canyon Road is closed from Highway 166 to Santa Maria Mesa Road.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Tepusquet Canyon; the Red Cross evacuation center is at Minami Center, 600 W. Enos St. in Santa Maria. For evacuation assistance, contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724.

Yesterday, firefighters on the Central Coast were battling the Parkfield Fire near San Miguel, Stone Fire near Santa Margarita and the Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma, and there are more than a dozen wildfires throughout California. A drop in temperature this week should assist crews.

Alamo Fire evacuees receive help with their horses and get a place to stay

The American Red Cross is set up in the Miniami Community Center in Santa Maria, and the SLO County Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (H.E.E.T) helps round up horses on Sunday, July 9, 2017, to take to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo grounds.

Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Air attack on the Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria

The "extreme fire activity" of the Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County is mostly being fought by air because of the rugged terrain. Here's some of the footage, courtesy Cal Fire SLO.

Cal Fire SLO/Instagram

