Kaiser Permanente makes multimillion-dollar expansion in Roseville

Shahnaz Van Deventer, director of marketing and development at Powerhouse Science Center, made her case for support at Social Venture Partners' Fast Pitch event on March 8 at Golden 1 Center and won a number of cash and in-kind gifts.
Devin Johnson became a quadriplegic when he was injured in an MMA sparring accident in 2012. He is now raising money to start his new company, FuseFit, which will connect people who are disabled and elderly with an on-demand personal trainer.
Devin Johnson was a rising star in the sport of mixed martial arts who trained intensively at Urijah Faber's Sacramento gym, Ultimate Fitness. In 2012 he suffered a devastating spinal cord injury. Video originally published March 2013.
Ciara Zanze, the new owner of Sacramento's Rumpelstiltskin yarn shop, has added merchandise and used social media to grow sales at her R Street store. A longtime employee, she bought the store after its owner retired in June 2016.
Button Up Boutique owner Robin Bernardoni wants to whet Bee readers' appetite for her retail brand as she prepares to open one of her stores in midtown Sacramento, so she gave The Bee's Cathie Anderson a tour of her Folsom store.
Hairstylist Samantha Corley got some suite inspiration from her two years renting space at Sola Salon Studios, launching her own business renting small salon studios to hairstylists in May. It has been so successful that she is already looking for a second location.
SlideBelts co-founders Brig and Michelle Taylor demonstrate features of their newest product, the survival belt. The El Dorado Hills-based company is growing rapidly and reaches markets around the world.