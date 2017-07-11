Donald Trump Jr. says he didn’t tell his father, President Donald Trump, about a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump Jr. says he didn’t tell his father, President Donald Trump, about a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Kathy Willens AP
Donald Trump Jr. says he didn’t tell his father, President Donald Trump, about a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Kathy Willens AP

Latest News

July 11, 2017 4:33 PM

Trump Jr. says he never told his father about meeting with Russian lawyer

Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr. says he never told his father about a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer who promised him compromising information on rival Hillary Clinton.

The president’s oldest son tells Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that, “It was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell.”

The person who arranged the meeting had told Trump Jr. that the lawyer had compromising information that was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Trump Jr. tells Hannity that he thought the information could prove useful.

He says: “Someone sent me an email. I can’t help what someone sends me,” adding: “I read it, I responded accordingly.”

He says that no useful information was shared and that the meeting ended up being a waste of time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
'Unite America First Peace Rally' held at Capitol 3:08

'Unite America First Peace Rally' held at Capitol
Watch bikers roll through downtown Sacramento for 'Unite America First' rally 0:19

Watch bikers roll through downtown Sacramento for 'Unite America First' rally

View More Video