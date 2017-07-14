The Kings lost, but summer coach Jason March is pleased with how the summer has gone

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Check out NASA’s ‘best ever’ images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

On July 12, 2017, NASA released new “best ever” images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. The images of the more than 350-year-old storm were captured by the JunoCam imager on board NASA’s Juno exploration mission. These are the bet-quality images that have ever been available of what NASA calls an “iconic storm.” Citizen scientists then took the photos and edited them to provide a higher level of clarity and detail from the original form. These enhanced images give a clear view of the ancient storm that has been churning for centuries on Jupiter.

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

The relatives of Clifton Harris, a man who was assaulted and left in a vegetative state at the Sacramento County Main Jail, are fighting an effort by the county to stop caring for him by releasing him from custody. They also want to know how he was injured.