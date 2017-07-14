The Kings lost, but summer coach Jason March is pleased with how the summer has gone

On July 12, 2017, NASA released new “best ever” images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. The images of the more than 350-year-old storm were captured by the JunoCam imager on board NASA’s Juno exploration mission. These are the bet-quality images that have ever been available of what NASA calls an “iconic storm.” Citizen scientists then took the photos and edited them to provide a higher level of clarity and detail from the original form. These enhanced images give a clear view of the ancient storm that has been churning for centuries on Jupiter.