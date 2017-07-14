Seven siblings went to four different foster homes. Then one couple adopted them all

DaShoan Olds and his wife, Sofia, saw the story of seven brothers and sisters who were split up by four different foster homes on a local TV station on Thanksgiving.
They felt a calling to adopt all of them, and it will become official in September, according to ABC News.
"It's just something you had to do," DaShoan told ABC News. "My wife and I were blessed with a house that was too big for us. That would be so selfish of us to have the space (and) for us not to offer our home to them. I always felt that when you are blessed, you'll be a blessing."
DaShoan Olds, a high school math teacher and coach, and Sofia Olds, a social worker, have been married for 13 years but never had children of their own, ABC News reported.
"It just wasn't in the plans for it to happen for us yet, and maybe this was the reason," Sofia Olds told ABC News. "We always wanted to do adopt children. We just didn't know it'd be seven.
The seven children, aged between 4 and 12 years old, include Necia, Eric, Erica, Zavian, Dava, Keyon and Reggie.
Necia, the oldest, said she and her siblings never saw it coming.
“We thought we would never get adopted, but I thought this was a really good blessing for us,” Necia told WJHG/WECP.
Blair Bell, the children's representative and adoption specialist at the Life Management Center and Big Bend Community Based Care in Panama City, Florida, told ABC News that the children had a difficult time in their first household and eventually became wards of the state after spending two years in foster care.
"I had the sibling group of seven, which was going to be a quite challenging case to be able to find a home that would be able to take seven children," Bell told ABC News. "Even though they were in four separate homes, they were in really great foster homes. And the foster families and the Olds family worked so well during the transitions."
Bell added that she was told that she should have the children adopted out separately, WJHG reported.
“I heard from so many people that finding a home for seven children would be impossible,” Bell told WJHG. “Siblings is ... the longest bond that you'll have; it was very important to find a home that would be able to take all seven and make a real forever family.”
