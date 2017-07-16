Latest News

July 16, 2017 5:46 PM

Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A publicist for Martin Landau says the Oscar-winning actor and star of the "Mission: Impossible" TV series has died.

Dick Guttman said Landau died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.

Landau was the crafty master of disguise for the TV version of "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood."

Landau also gained some measure of fame among "Star Trek" fans for a role he didn't play, pointy-eared starship Enterprise science officer, Mr. Spock.

"Star Trek" creator Gene Rodenberry had offered him the role, but Landau turned it down.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Wise Tale wins close race at the State Fair

Wise Tale wins close race at the State Fair 0:12

Wise Tale wins close race at the State Fair
Watch Coast Guard rescue three people from capsized boat in Menlo Park 0:27

Watch Coast Guard rescue three people from capsized boat in Menlo Park
Watch crews still blowing snow off Lassen National Park Highway 89 in mid-July. So when will the road open? 1:51

Watch crews still blowing snow off Lassen National Park Highway 89 in mid-July. So when will the road open?

View More Video