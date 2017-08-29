United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Jeff Chiu AP Photo

Latest News

Feinstein: Pardon of Arizona sheriff "a stupid thing to do"

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 7:43 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to pardon a controversial Arizona sheriff, calling it "a stupid thing to do."

The San Francisco Democrat was asked about the pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a lecture in San Francisco.

Feinstein said Trump's pardon sent a message to police departments around the United States "that racial profiling is OK."

On the topic of a border wall with Mexico, Feinstein said she believes Americans would rather send aid to Texas flood victims than pay for a border wall.

The friendly conversation touched on many subjects, but the 84-year-old did not say whether she'll seek re-election next year.

She drew boos, however, when she said Trump will likely serve out the rest of his term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 1:03

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn: We will not check the immigration status 1:43

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn: We will not check the immigration status
Crime scene where Sacramento shooting killed 22-year-old man 0:46

Crime scene where Sacramento shooting killed 22-year-old man

View More Video