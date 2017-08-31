Latest News

Kuwait's ruler, mediating Qatar crisis, heads to Washington

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 10:15 PM

KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait's ruler, who is trying to mediate an end to the Qatar diplomatic crisis, is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The office of Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah says he leaves Friday for the U.S.

Sheikh Sabah is scheduled to meet Thursday with Trump.

The 88-year-old ruler of the oil-rich staunch U.S. ally has so far been unsuccessful in his efforts to end the crisis.

The dispute began June 5 when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut ties to Doha over allegations Qatar funds extremists and has ties that are too warm with Iran. Qatar long has denied funding extremists.

U.S. officials also have shuttled among the countries, seeking to end the crisis engulfing America's Mideast allies.

