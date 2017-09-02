Latest News

Army sergeant confirmed killed in copter crash in Yemen

The Associated Press

September 02, 2017 9:45 PM

PHOENIX

A 31-year-old U.S. Army staff sergeant from Tucson, Arizona, was confirmed killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash off the coast of Yemen.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez went missing when the helicopter crashed during a training incident on Aug. 25.

Officials declared him dead Thursday and released his identity Friday.

Six service members were aboard the helicopter when it crashed. Officials say the other five were rescued.

The Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2eR0yXt ) reported that Rivera-Lopez had served in the Army for more than 11 years and received three bronze service stars, an Afghanistan Campaign Medal and other awards.

U.S. Sen. John McCain expressed his condolences to Rivera-Lopez's family.

