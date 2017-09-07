This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here's why

FILE--This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, file photo provided by KATU-TV shows a wildfire as seen from near Stevenson Wash., across the Columbia River, burning in the Columbia River Gorge above Cascade Locks, Ore. The fast-moving wildfire chewing through Oregon's Columbia River Gorge is threatening more than homes and people. It's also devouring the heart of the state's nature-loving identity. KATU-TV via AP, file Tristan Fortsch