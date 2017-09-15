FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's lone U.S. plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. U.S. industrial output plunged 0.9 percent in August, the most in eight years, mostly because of Hurricane Harvey's damage to the oil refining, plastics and chemicals industries.
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's lone U.S. plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. U.S. industrial output plunged 0.9 percent in August, the most in eight years, mostly because of Hurricane Harvey's damage to the oil refining, plastics and chemicals industries. Erik Schelzig, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's lone U.S. plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. U.S. industrial output plunged 0.9 percent in August, the most in eight years, mostly because of Hurricane Harvey's damage to the oil refining, plastics and chemicals industries. Erik Schelzig, File AP Photo

Latest News

Harvey sends US industrial production down most in 8 years

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

September 15, 2017 6:38 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. industrial output plunged 0.9 percent in August, the most in eight years, mostly because of Hurricane Harvey's damage to the oil refining, plastics and chemicals industries.

The storm, which slammed into the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana late last month, lowered industrial production by about 0.75 percentage point, the Federal Reserve said Friday. That suggests production would have slipped without the hurricane.

The Gulf Coast is home to many of the nation's oil refiners, and petroleum is a key component in the manufacturing of plastics and chemicals.

Manufacturing has picked up since last summer as the dollar has fallen in value, which makes U.S. goods cheaper overseas, boosting exports. Manufacturing production fell 0.3 percent last month, though the Fed said that without the hurricane, it would have increased roughly 0.5 percent.

In August, the production of autos, airplanes, steel and other metals rose at a healthy clip. The output of machinery and electrical equipment fell.

Industrial production includes mining and utilities as well as manufacturing. Utility output tumbled 5.5 percent as milder temperatures on the East Coast reduced air conditioning use.

And mining production fell 0.8 percent last month as Harvey temporarily shut down the drilling of oil and natural gas and refining operations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom 1:34

Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
In search of better-tasting vegetables 1:10

In search of better-tasting vegetables

View More Video