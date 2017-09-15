The Latest: Girl relieved at verdict in Slender Man case

Anissa Weier passes a note to defense attorney Joseph Smith Jr. during closing arguments in her case before Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Waukesha, Wis. Weier is accused of helping her friend stab their classmate nearly to death to please online horror character Slender Man. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool C.T. Kruger