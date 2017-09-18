Missing man's body sat in a truck in an airport parking lot for eight months

More Videos 0:29 Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills Pause 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:48 GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 0:50 Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:45 ARC students get experience welding 2:52 What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 2:00 Sacramento’s 10 most popular dog breeds 0:44 Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 4:09 'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

