Latest News

Famous fake news writer found dead in Phoenix

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 5:49 PM

PHOENIX

A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Casey says 38-year-old Paul Horner died in Phoenix on Sept. 18. Authorities discovered Horner dead in bed.

Maricopa County spokesman Fields Moseley says the cause and manner of Horner's death aren't yet determined.

Moseley says the Maricopa County medical examiner is awaiting test results.

Casey says Horner's family has indicated he used and abused prescription drugs.

Horner was known for his false stories that often went viral and misled people.

In 2016, Horner posted a fake story to several of his sites claiming a former Secret Service agent outed former President Barack Obama as a gay man and a radical Muslim.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money
Take two minutes to enjoy sights, sounds of abundant Sacramento Valley harvest 2:11

Take two minutes to enjoy sights, sounds of abundant Sacramento Valley harvest
Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 1:29

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up

View More Video