Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar arrives to appear in an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. A Pakistani court in a high-profile corruption case has indicted Finance Minister Dar over graft allegations after investigators found his assets did not match his reported income.
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar arrives to appear in an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. A Pakistani court in a high-profile corruption case has indicted Finance Minister Dar over graft allegations after investigators found his assets did not match his reported income. Anjum Naveed AP Photo
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar arrives to appear in an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. A Pakistani court in a high-profile corruption case has indicted Finance Minister Dar over graft allegations after investigators found his assets did not match his reported income. Anjum Naveed AP Photo

Latest News

Pakistani court indicts finance minister on graft charges

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 11:21 PM

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani court in a high-profile corruption case has indicted the country's finance minister on graft charges after investigators found his assets did not match his reported income.

State media report that Ishaq Dar was present in the courtroom Wednesday when a judge read the charges against him. Dar denied the allegations.

Under Pakistan's laws, Dar can continue to work as a minister until he is found guilty. However, opposition leaders have asked him to resign on moral grounds.

Dar has close familial ties to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified from holding office by the Supreme Court for concealing his financial assets in July.

Dar's indictment comes a day after Sharif made his first appearance before a judge to face corruption cases.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money
How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code 0:31

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code
Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing

View More Video