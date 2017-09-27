Latest News

Kentucky's abortion law struck down by federal court

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 7:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Kentucky's law requiring doctors to conduct an ultrasound exam before an abortion and then try to show fetal images as well as play the fetal heartbeat to the pregnant woman has been struck down by a federal court.

Judge David J. Hale said in the one-page ruling Wednesday night that the law violates the First Amendment rights of physicians.

The ACLU said in a statement that the court recognized that the law "appears to inflict psychological harm on abortion patients," and causes them to "experience distress as a result."

Attorney Alexa Kolbi-Molinas with the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project said in the statement that, "We are pleased that Kentuckians will no longer be subjected to this demeaning and degrading invasion into their personal health care decisions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fire at Land Park's Funderland

Fire at Land Park's Funderland 0:42

Fire at Land Park's Funderland
Trump on Puerto Rico recovery efforts: ‘We’ve had tremendous reviews’ 6:36

Trump on Puerto Rico recovery efforts: ‘We’ve had tremendous reviews’
Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money

View More Video