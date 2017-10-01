In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, sociologist Lisa Martino-Taylor poses for a photo in her office in Kirkwood, Mo. Martino-Taylor wrote in a recently released book that the U.S. government secretly exposed hundreds of thousands of people to dangerous radiation, along with chemical and biological materials in Cold War-era testing, including impoverished residents in St. Louis, poor pregnant women in the South and high school students in California.
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, sociologist Lisa Martino-Taylor poses for a photo in her office in Kirkwood, Mo. Martino-Taylor wrote in a recently released book that the U.S. government secretly exposed hundreds of thousands of people to dangerous radiation, along with chemical and biological materials in Cold War-era testing, including impoverished residents in St. Louis, poor pregnant women in the South and high school students in California. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, sociologist Lisa Martino-Taylor poses for a photo in her office in Kirkwood, Mo. Martino-Taylor wrote in a recently released book that the U.S. government secretly exposed hundreds of thousands of people to dangerous radiation, along with chemical and biological materials in Cold War-era testing, including impoverished residents in St. Louis, poor pregnant women in the South and high school students in California. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Latest News

Cold War radiation testing in US widespread, author claims

By JIM SALTER Associated Press

October 01, 2017 10:04 PM

ST. LOUIS

Three members of Congress are demanding answers after a St. Louis scholar's book revealed details of how the U.S. government sprayed, injected and fed radiation and other dangerous materials to countless people in secret Cold War-era testing.

St. Louis sociologist Lisa Martino-Taylor wrote "Behind the Fog: How the U.S. Cold War Radiological Weapons Program Exposed Innocent Americans." The health ramifications of the tests are unknown. She acknowledges that tracing diseases like cancer to specific causes is difficult.

But three congressmen who represent areas where testing occurred — Democrats William Lacy Clay of Missouri, Brad Sherman of California and Jim Cooper of Tennessee — say they're outraged.

Martino-Taylor used Freedom of Information Act requests to obtain previously unreleased information, find that radiation testing was conducted across the U.S. and in Canada and England.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch Placer County Sheriff get a visit from local Girl Scouts

Watch Placer County Sheriff get a visit from local Girl Scouts 1:09

Watch Placer County Sheriff get a visit from local Girl Scouts
How to stay safe during deer season 0:57

How to stay safe during deer season
Jerry Brown signs California housing bills 1:52

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills

View More Video