Cold War radiation testing in US widespread, author claims

In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, sociologist Lisa Martino-Taylor poses for a photo in her office in Kirkwood, Mo. Martino-Taylor wrote in a recently released book that the U.S. government secretly exposed hundreds of thousands of people to dangerous radiation, along with chemical and biological materials in Cold War-era testing, including impoverished residents in St. Louis, poor pregnant women in the South and high school students in California. Jeff Roberson AP Photo