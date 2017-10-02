At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens Pause 1:08 Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 0:53 How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 2:14 Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 200, officials said early Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

