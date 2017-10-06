Latest News

7 dead, 1 injured in military helicopter crash in Mexico

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 5:45 PM

MEXICO CITY

Mexico's Defense Department says seven army personnel are presumed dead after a helicopter crashed in the northern state of Durango.

One soldier was found seriously wounded at the scene. The bodies of the rest of the victims were believed to be in the wreckage of the craft.

The department said Friday the Bell 412 transport helicopter was on a training mission and was carrying 2 pilots, an officer and five soldiers.

The crash occurred near El Salto in a mountainous region of Durango.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:24

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Why Southern California reluctantly backed the State Water Project 1:57

Why Southern California reluctantly backed the State Water Project
LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer 1:22

LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer

View More Video