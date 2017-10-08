Indigenous Peoples Day? Italians say stick with Columbus

FILE- In this Oct. 14, 1996, file photo, a model of the "Santa Maria," one of Christopher Columbus' three ships, is pulled up New York's Fifth Avenue in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral during the 56th Columbus Day Parade. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. Marty Lederhandler, File AP Photo