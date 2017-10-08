Thousands of women march for Israeli-Palestinian peace

Israeli and Palestinian women participate in a march organized by the "Women Wage Peace" organization, near the Dead Sea, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Thousands of women are wrapping up the march around the region, demanding that their leaders act to achieve a peace agreement. “The group says the two-week march sends a message to their leaders to work toward a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to make sure women have equal representation in any talks. Sebastian Scheiner AP Photo